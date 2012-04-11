* CEO says made "very decent" Q1 profit after Q4 loss

* Due to report Q1 results on May 10

* Deal to buy select Orange Austria assets would not harm competition

VIENNA, April 11 Telekom Austria has shaken off ongoing price pressure in its domestic market to swing back into profit in the first quarter of 2012, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

From January to March the company made a "very decent" profit, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Austria's mobile phone industry in Vienna. Tel ekom Austria is due to report first-quarter results on May 10.

This compares to a net loss of 321.5 million euros ($420.62 million) for the fourth quarter of 2011 a fter a writedown linked to hyperinflation in Belarus an d a loss of 80 million euros in the first quarter of last year due to one-off restructuring costs.

"We are focussing on matching performance and results, we're putting all of our energy into it," Ametsreiter said.

Telecom companies have struggled to translate consumers' growing appetite for smartphones into profit, as they grapple with costly network upgrades to accommodate rising data volumes. Data volumes in Austria are expected to multiply by seven by 2015, Ametsreiter said.

Competition has also proven a headache for Austria's biggest telecoms company. In the past five years prices for mobile services have fallen by 55 percent, according to industry group Forum Mobilkommunikation.

Telekom Austria is focusing on stabilising operating free cash flow and customer service while rolling out new products and controlling costs and capital expenditure.

Earlier this year Ametsreiter said he expected net profit to surpass 100 million euros in 2012.

Ametsreiter said its deal to buy select Orange Austria assets from Hutchinson 3G for 390 million euros had been submitted to the Austrian competition authorities.

"We are waiting for the competition authorities' assessment and will carry out a discussion on the basis of it," he said.

He rebutted suggestions buying the assets, which comprise frequencies, base station sites, mobile phone operator YESSS! Telekommunikation GmbH and certain intellectual property rights, would harm competition.

Telekom Austria's A1 has a 47 percent market share, while Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile has a 31 percent market share. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Caroline Copley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)