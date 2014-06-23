VIENNA, June 23 Telekom Austria said it would announce on Monday a further step in its strategy of converging fixed-line and mobile communications, which it has mainly pursued via acquisitions.

The company, which is being taken over by Carlos Slim's America Movil, said there would be a news conference with its chief executive at 1200 GMT.

America Movil has said it plans to use Telekom Austria as a base to build up its presence in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)