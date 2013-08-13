Sparkling diamond earrings seen fetching up to $70 mln at auction
LONDON, April 10 Two dazzling pink and blue pear-shaped diamonds are together expected to fetch close to $70 million when they go under the hammer next month.
LONDON, April 10 Two dazzling pink and blue pear-shaped diamonds are together expected to fetch close to $70 million when they go under the hammer next month.
* Precious metals miners drop (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)