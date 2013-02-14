UPDATE 7-Gunman kills himself after suspected robbery in Philippines casino - police
* Gunman dies after setting himself on fire - police (Updates with police reporting death of gunman, quotes, details, paragraphs 1-6, 10, 14)
VIENNA Feb 14 Telekom Austria is to charge cell phone users an extra 10 euros ($13.44) a month for its 4G broadband service which it has just launched and sees a "good chance" that customers will be prepared to pay up for the higher speeds, technical chief Marcus Grausam told reporters on Thursday.
Nearest rival T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom , does not yet offer a similar service and needs more radio spectrum under an auction due to be held this autumn.
Hutchison, which just bought rival Orange Austria, will also not have a fully fledged 4G service before that time, a spokeswoman said. ($1=0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Gunman dies after setting himself on fire - police (Updates with police reporting death of gunman, quotes, details, paragraphs 1-6, 10, 14)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.