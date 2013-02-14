VIENNA Feb 14 Telekom Austria is to charge cell phone users an extra 10 euros ($13.44) a month for its 4G broadband service which it has just launched and sees a "good chance" that customers will be prepared to pay up for the higher speeds, technical chief Marcus Grausam told reporters on Thursday.

Nearest rival T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom , does not yet offer a similar service and needs more radio spectrum under an auction due to be held this autumn.

Hutchison, which just bought rival Orange Austria, will also not have a fully fledged 4G service before that time, a spokeswoman said. ($1=0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)