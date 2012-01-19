(Adds quotes and background)

* Long-Term Issuer Rating downgraded to Baa1 from A3

* Outlook stable

* Cites weak operating performance, pressure on ratios

VIENNA, Jan 19 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Telekom Austria by a notch to Baa1 on Thursday, citing pressure on profits and its balance sheet that the company's decision to lower its dividends will not entirely offset.

Moody's has a stable outlook on the company, in which Austria is the biggest shareholder although an investor group led by Ronny Pecik has built a stake of more than 20 percent.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectation that Telekom Austria's operating performance will remain weak, affected by regulation, fierce competition and the adverse macroeconomic conditions in Austria as well as in other countries in which the group operates," Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer said.

Expected investments on items such as spectrum auctions will also put pressure on financial ratios that the company's decision last month to halve its minimum dividend will only partially counter, he added in a statement.

The company aims to keep net debt between two and 2.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The new Baa1 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift as a result of the state's 28.4 percent stake and the group's "moderate" level of default dependence on the state, it said.

"The stable outlook reflects Moodys expectation that Telekom Austria will retain its strong market position in Austria, weathering macro-economic and competitive pressures in the markets where it operates, and that management will preserve the financial strength within the... ratio guidance," it said.

"We expect flat to slight revenue declines in the short to medium term broadly offset by ongoing efforts to sustain margins and cash flow."

Moody's said Telekom Austria's liquidity profile was becoming more constrained, noting 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in debt maturing this year.

But it also cited around 316 million euros in cash and cash equivalents the group had at the end of September 2011 and 1 billion euros worth of committed long-term bank facilities, which were mostly unused.

Moody's said it could lower its rating a notch should the state reduce its stake below 20 percent, although there were no signs of this at present. ($1=0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)