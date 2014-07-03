VIENNA, July 3 Telekom Austria's
surprise 400 million euro ($546 million) writedown of its
Bulgarian unit put it in "an extremely precarious situation",
the new chairman of state holding company OIAG, its biggest
shareholder, told a magazine.
"I see an absolute need to clear up seamlessly how it could
come to such a writedown from May to mid-June," Siegfried Wolf
told News magazine in an interview published on Thursday.
"Neither the capital market nor a shareholder likes this
kind of bad surprise. This kind of thing cannot be allowed to
happen again," he said of the impairment charge that will push
Telekom Austria to a near-certain 2014 loss.
Telekom Austria is being taken over by Carlos Slim's America
Movil, which, Wolf said, took the writedown news "very
professionally".
Wolf, named OIAG chairman last week, dismissed talk that his
close business ties to Russia over decades would influence his
judgement in handling partially state-owned companies like
energy group OMV.
Russian energy giant Gazprom on Friday denied it
was in talks to buy a stake in OMV from Abu Dhabi's IPIC wealth
fund, which has a syndicate agreement with OIAG that pools their
OMV stakes.
"The OIAG stands for national economic policy and jobs for
Austria, not for a sell-off," Wolf said. "To all those who
especially fear that Mr Wolf will sell everything to the
Russians I can say: in such a case I would abstain."
($1 = 0.7331 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)