VIENNA Nov 18 Telekom Austria wants
to go ahead with a planned 390 million euro ($496 million)
acquisition of budget operator Yesss despite cashflow issues,
its chief executive told a newspaper.
The sale of Yesss is tied to the proposed takeover of its
owner Orange Austria by Hutchison Whampoa in
an agreed 1.3 billion euro deal that is being examined by
European regulators.
The Hutchison-Orange merger, which would reduce fierce
competition in Austria by cutting the number of operators from
four to three, is dependent on Yesss being sold on to Telekom
Austria.
"Yes, but the EU antitrust regulator must agree," Hannes
Ametsreiter told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, in an
interview published on Sunday, when asked whether he wanted to
go ahead with the Yesss acquisition.
The two deals were agreed in February this year, but
increasingly aggressive price wars in Austria during prolonged
investigations by regulators in Brussels and Vienna have
squeezed Telekom Austria's profit margins.
The company slashed its dividend for this year and next in
September, saying that maintaining financial flexibility and
protecting its investment-grade credit rating were higher
priorities in its cash policy.
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
