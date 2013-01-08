* Sees 2013 revenue around 4.1 bln euros, capex of 0.7 bln

* Sees short-term pressure on margins as price wars rage

* Gives no 2013 profit guidance, reiterates dividend plans

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Jan 8 Telekom Austria warned on Tuesday of a further fall in revenue this year, saying tough market conditions would continue to weigh on margins as industry consolidation in its cut-throat home market fails to end a price war.

The group - in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim built a 26 percent stake last year - put expected revenues at around 4.1 billion euros ($5.37 billion), down from the 4.2 billion it has forecast for 2012, but reiterated it expected to pay a reduced dividend of 0.05 euros per share for 2012 and 2013.

It gave no forecast for profits in 2013.

"Telekom Austria Group will address the challenges it is facing with a range of measures, above all a focus on the high-value customer segment in its mature mobile markets," it said.

"While this will impact margins in the short term, the management of Telekom Austria Group is confident that this strategy will provide the optimal basis for future stabilisation."

It also said it would intensify cost-cutting to reduce the pressure on its margins.

Cost-cutting had helped Telekom Austria hold earnings steady in the third quarter and in November it had reiterated its financial forecasts for 2012, which it cut in August, including its intention to pay a five-cent dividend, which it slashed in September from 0.38 euros. .

Dutch group KPN, Slim's other recent investment target in Europe, as well as European peers Deutsche Telekom , Telefonica and France Telecom have all cut their dividend payments for 2012.

Hutchison Whampoa's takeover of larger rival Orange Austria has cut the number of mobile operators to three in the tiny Austrian market of 8.4 million, where all-inclusive monthly packages start at just 7 euros, but competition is expected to remain fierce.

"All three providers want to grow more so price competition will stay hard," Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter told a newspaper at the weekend. His rivals have also shown no sign of backing down on offers that let consumers be very choosy.

Ametsreiter had spooked markets by saying in the interview he expected 2012 net profit of around 100 million euros, well below market expectations..

Its 2012 forecast has been for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.40-1.45 billion euros. It said on Tuesday it would no longer provide profit forecasts, giving an outlook only for revenue and capital spending.

Telekom Austria has bet on emerging European countries to offset declines in its mature and crowded home market. But there has been little sign of improvement so far.

It faces major investments this year to compete in an auction of Austrian next-generation radio frequencies and needs to prolong existing frequency contracts as well. Its chairman told a magazine last week the company was eyeing a hybrid debt issue of us to 800 million euros.

The company is due to give a presentation on its strategy on Jan. 15.