VIENNA Jan 8 Telekom Austria forecast on Tuesday that revenue would fall again in 2013 and tough market conditions would continue to weigh on margins.

It put expected revenues at 4.1 billion euros ($5.37 billion), down from the 4.2 billion it has forecast for 2012, but reiterated it expected to pay a dividend of 0.05 euro per share for 2012 and 2013. It gave no 2013 profit forecast.

"Telekom Austria Group will address the challenges it is facing with a range of measures, above all a focus on the high-value customer segment in its mature mobile markets. While this will impact margins in the short-term, the management of Telekom Austria Group is confident that this strategy will provide the optimal basis for future stabilisation," it said. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)