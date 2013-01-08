VIENNA Jan 8 Telekom Austria forecast
on Tuesday that revenue would fall again in 2013 and tough
market conditions would continue to weigh on margins.
It put expected revenues at 4.1 billion euros ($5.37
billion), down from the 4.2 billion it has forecast for 2012,
but reiterated it expected to pay a dividend of 0.05 euro per
share for 2012 and 2013. It gave no 2013 profit forecast.
"Telekom Austria Group will address the challenges it is
facing with a range of measures, above all a focus on the
high-value customer segment in its mature mobile markets. While
this will impact margins in the short-term, the management of
Telekom Austria Group is confident that this strategy will
provide the optimal basis for future stabilisation," it said.
