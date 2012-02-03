VIENNA Feb 3 Investors led by Ronny Pecik intend to boost their stake in Telekom Austria to 25 percent by mid-February and then call an extraordinary shareholder meeting, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

Eqyptian telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris, Pecik's ally, told Reuters last month the group could boost its stake to 25 percent but gave no timetable.

The group had 20.1 percent via shares and options as of last month and would exercise options within the next 14 days to boost the stake, the paper said on Friday.

It reported that Pecik's group would call an extraordinary meeting to sort out the balance of power in the company's supervisory board. Austria's OeIAG state holding company has a 28.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)