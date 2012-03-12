VIENNA, March 12 Telekom Austria
is set to get a chief operating officer in a revamp that will
give investor Ronny Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris
supervisory board seats, Austrian paper Die Presse reported.
The paper, citing unidentified sources, said on Monday Pecik
-- who with Sawiris has built a stake of just over 20 percent --
would get Georg Donaubauer installed as COO, joining chief
executive Hannes Ametsreiter and finance director Hans Tschuden
on the management board.
Donaubauer, 44, is strategy director at the group.
Pecik and Sawiris will get new supervisory board posts at
the May 23 annual meeting, the paper said, bringing the number
of board seats to 10. Pecik is also set to join the supervisory
board's steering committee, replacing Edith Hlawati, the paper
said.
Telekom Austria would not comment. Pecik was not available
to comment.
Austria's OeIAG state holding company is Telekom's biggest
investor with a 28.4 percent stake.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)