VIENNA Dec 16 Austrian investor Ronny Pecik intends to boost his stake in Telekom Austria to 25 percent and thinks the company pays too generous a dividend, a magazine quoted him as saying.

Asked by Format if he would soon increase his nearly 16 percent stake, he said: "I wouldn't like to say anything about that, but 25 percent is the aspiration."

He said he did not understand the company's dividend policy. It expects to pay a dividend of at least 0.76 euros per share for 2011 and 2012.

"Dividends have to be paid from profits and not from (a company's) substance. That benefits every shareholder because he profits from this in the long run. Telekom is not positioned at this stage to distribute such ample dividends," Pecik was quoted as saying.

Pecik and business partner Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris have secured the stake via shares and options. The company's biggest shareholder is Austrian state holding company OeIAG, with a 28 percent stake. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)