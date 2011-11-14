* Q3 adjusted EBITDA 413 mln euros, vs 399 mln forecast

* Still sees 2011 adjusted EBITDA as much as 1.55 bln

* Sees 2011, 2012 dividend at least 0.76 euro

* Sees economies in central and eastern Europe staying weak - CFO

* Does not detect any hostile activity from investor Pecik - CFO (Adds quotes from CFO, background)

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Nov 14 Telekom Austria posted weaker sales and profit in the third quarter and warned of challenges ahead from weak economies in central and eastern Europe and tough regulation.

The company, which makes almost two thirds of sales in its intensely competitive home market, confirmed its 2011 outlook as third-quarter core profit beat expectations thanks to demand for mobile broadband services and smartphones.

But finance chief Hans Tschuden told Reuters Insider Television that the picture was not brightening "so we have to anticipate that going into 2102 central and eastern Europe will not yet show improvements in macroeconomic terms."

He also said the company, which has operations in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Macedonia and Belarus, had no knowledge of plans for a hostile takeover.

Tschuden said Telekom Austria (TA) knew nothing more about investor Ronnie Pecik's plans that what Pecik or the media had reported. Pecik and allied investors have secured options to buy about 5.5 percent of the group.

"We are not preparing a defence, we are preparing ourselves to give answers to questions that may arise," Tschuden told Insider, adding the company was happy to have any shareholder that helps support its strategy.

"We are not aware of any hostile activities at all."

Austrian state holding company OeIAG has a 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria.

HOME STRENGTH

Tschuden cited strength in the Austrian market and said operational improvements partly offset a large currency devaluation in Belarus, where TA is the second-biggest operator and which makes up almost 7 percent of its revenue.

He said it would take a few more quarters to determine if the worst was over in Belarus, adding: "For the time being we still anticipate that there are tough times ahead of us."

The government in Minsk last week announced plans to slash inflation to 19 percent in 2012 from this year's expected 100 percent following a currency crisis triggered by excessive spending in the run-up to President Alexander Lukashenko's 2010 re-election.

Tschuden said big accounting firms were set to decide on Nov. 22 whether to introduce hyperinflation accounting for companies that do significant business in Belarus.

This would mean companies would index their sales and costs to inflation, giving a boost to revenue and EBITDA which would be offset by writedowns on assets, he said.

TA's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items fell 8.1 percent to 412.9 million euros ($567 million), beating the average estimate of 399 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales slipped 6.2 percent to 1.1 billion euros, matching the average expectation in the Reuters poll.

The group said it still sees 2011 EBITDA of as much as 1.55 billion euros excluding special items and sales of around 4.5 billion euros.

It expects to pay a dividend of at least 0.76 euros per share for 2011 and 2012.

Its shares rose 1.3 percent to 8.258 euros by 1035 GMT, outperforming a flat Stoxx telecom sector index.

($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt, Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Reuters Insider in London)