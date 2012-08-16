VIENNA Aug 16 Telekom Austria cut its
full-year guidance on Thursday, saying price erosion and
regulation continued to weigh on its performance, while a tough
economic environment was expected to persist in the second half
of the year.
It now expects full-year sales of 4.2 billion euros ($5.2
billion) versus an earlier forecast of about 4.4 billion euros,
and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 1.4-1.45 billion euros instead of 1.5 billion.
It maintained its 2012 dividend target of 0.38 euros per
share.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
