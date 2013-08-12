VIENNA Aug 12 Telekom Austria trimmed its forecast for 2013 capital expenditure and reiterated its revenue outlook as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations on Monday.

Austria's biggest telecoms operator said quarterly revenues fell 2 percent to 1.04 billion euros ($1.39 billion) and comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10 percent to 330 million euros.

The company, in which Carlos Slim's America Movil has a nearly 24 percent stake, reiterated it expected full-year revenue of around 4.1 billion euros, and said its capital expenditure for the year would be 650-700 million euros. It had forecast around 700 million before. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)