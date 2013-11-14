VIENNA Nov 14 Telekom Austria reported a 5
percent drop in third-quarter revenues and a 13 percent fall in
core earnings as operating expenses rose in Austria and Croatia
slashed roaming charges, it said on Thursday.
Austria's biggest telecoms operator, which faces an imminent
billion-euro ($1.3 billion) bill for Europe's most expensive
frequency auction, stuck to its forecast for full-year earnings
and a dividend of 0.05 euros.
Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 358 million euros for the
quarter to end-September on revenues of 1.04 billion euros,
Telekom Austria said.
Analysts had on average expected revenues of 1.05 billion
euros and EBITDA of 358 million euros for the Austria and
central Europe operator, according to a Reuters poll.
