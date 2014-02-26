VIENNA Feb 26 Telekom Austria said it would keep its dividend at 0.05 euros ($0.07) for a third year running as sales continued to decline amid tough competition in its mature markets.

The company, which is expected to be the target of a takeover bid by Carlos Slim's America Movil, said on Wednesday fourth-quarter core profit fell 18 percent on sales that declined by 6 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted to exclude special items were 262 million euros, missing the average estimate of 280 million euros in a Reuters poll, while sales of 1.056 billion euros were just short of the poll average. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)