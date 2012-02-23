VIENNA Feb 23 Naguib Sawiris sees himself
as a long-term investor at Telekom Austria even if his
partner Austrian investor Ronny Pecik decides to exit after the
duo built a stake of more than a fifth, the Egyptian telecoms
tycoon told a magazine.
"I am not one to get in and then get right out again. You
get the best results only if you remain invested for the long
term," he was quoted as saying by Austrian magazine News in an
interview published on Thursday.
"I would prefer this to be a very long-term thing. Of course
I will coordinate this with Ronny Pecik. He is an outstanding
partner," he added.
Sawiris said he would accept a supervisory board seat at the
company.
Sawiris has told Reuters his group could boost its stake to
25 percent but gave no timetable.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)