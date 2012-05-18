* Mexican tycoon already eyeing bigger stake in Dutch firm
* Slim's America Movil declines comment
VIENNA May 18 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
is eyeing a stake in Telekom Austria and is believed to have
held initial talks with its two biggest investor groups,
Austrian magazine Format reported, without citing sources.
It said Slim had been in touch with Ronny Pecik - who with
partner Naguib Sawiris has built a 20 percent stake in Telekom
Austria - and Austrian state holding company OeIAG, Telekom
Austria's biggest shareholder with a 28.4 percent stake.
The report - the second to mention Slim as a potential
white-knight investor for Telekom Austria AG - could
not be confirmed independently.
An America Movil spokeswoman in Mexico City declined to
comment on the report.
With little left to shop for in Latin America, where it
already operates in 16 countries, plus the United States,
America Movil is turning its attention to Europe,
where several telecoms hurt by the world economic crisis are
emerging as buyout targets.
Last week, America Movil offered some $3.5 billion to boost
its stake in Dutch telecoms company KPN NV to as much
as 28 percent.
The company, which will formally submit the 8
euros-per-share bid to KPN shareholders in June, could pay for
the KPN deal fully in cash and still have close to $1 billion
left to make more acquisitions.
America Movil is a well-received commodity in the debt
market, where its paper sells fast even in markets like China
and Japan, suggesting it would have no problem in raising
additional cash if the opportunity arises.
AUSTRIA BATTLE
Tough conditions in Europe and fierce competition pushed
core earnings at Telekom Austria down nearly 9 percent in the
first quarter but the company stuck to its 2012 outlook.
The Austrian company faces a battle with Pecik and Sawiris
who want seats on an expanded supervisory board at Telekom
Austria.
Pecik has made his mark on other companies in which he built
stakes with partners before selling again at a profit. Sawiris
is one of Egypt's richest men who built a fortune in the mobile
phone business and is now a liberal politician.
Both entrepreneurs may end up holding their stake in Telekom
Austria for up to two years before selling to a strategic
investor, Format reported, citing unidentified sources.