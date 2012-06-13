* America Movil has held stake for long time - Telekom CEO

VIENNA, June 13 Mexican investor Carlos Slim's America Movil has been holding a stake in Telekom Austria for some time, probably as a financial investment, the head of the Austrian company said on Wednesday.

America Movil, which is seeking to increase its stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, last week confirmed a report in the Austrian media that the company had built up a 4.1 percent stake in Telekom Austria.

"They have had the 3 or 4 percent for a long time already," Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter told reporters on Wednesday, calling this basically a positive sign.

"A group like America Movil probably has investments in hundreds of companies. We were probably one of them," he said, adding he did not know Slim personally but was familiar with the management of America Movil.

Austrian magazine News reported last week that Slim planned to pool his Telekom Austria stake with that of Ronny Pecik, who has amassed a 21 percent stake in a vehicle backed by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

Pecik said last month, when he was elected to the company's supervisory board, that he was content with that holding.

News said Pecik's plan to join up with Slim - via a vehicle in which America Movil would hold 80 percent and Pecik's RPR foundation 20 percent - had tripped up Sawiris, who was eyeing Norway's Telenor as a potential buyer for their stake.

Sawiris has declined to comment on the report.

Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom's biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.

Telekom Austria shares were down 0.53 percent at 7.89 euros at 1039 GMT while the Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms sector index was down 0.11 percent.