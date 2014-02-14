VIENNA Feb 14 The head of Telekom Austria's
works council plans to call a meeting of the state
holding company's (OAIG) supervisory board to clarify its plans
regarding major shareholder Carlos Slim, he said on Friday.
The works council says the government's position as biggest
shareholder is the best guarantee of jobs and long-term
prospects and fears a dilution of its stake.
Walter Hotz said he wanted the OIAG, which is Telekom
Austria's biggest shareholder, to say to what extent it would
participate if a capital increase were to go ahead and whether
it was in talks with Slim over pooling the two major holdings.
A shareholders' pact would mean that they had to vote in
unison on major company issues ensuring that the OIAG had a say
in the company's future, even if Slim raised his 27 percent
stake above the OIAG's 28 percent.
"Quite simply, we want clarity," Hotz told Reuters,
referring to his plan to call officially on Monday for a meeting
between the OAIG and Telekom Austria, after which the OIAG would
have two weeks in which to hold it.
Telekom Austria is widely expected to carry out a capital
increase this year, opening a way for the relative stakeholdings
to change.
Holz, who is a member of the supervisory boards of both the
OIAG and Telekom Austria, said the works council also planned to
write an open letter to the Austrian finance ministry, which
controls the OIAG.