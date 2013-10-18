BRIEF-Revenue Group acquires Midwest Automotive Designs
* Revenue Group Inc says Midwest's manufacturing operations will remain in Elkhart, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Oct 18 Telekom Austria's chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter does not expect key shareholder Carlos Slim's America Movil to make any unfriendly moves towards the Austrian company, he said on Friday.
"The Mexicans have shown themselves to be good partners. One thing I think they won't do is to act in a hostile way," he told the Gewinn Messe retail investor fair, adding he did not know if America Movil intended to increase its near 23 percent stake.
Speculation about a potential move on Telekom Austria emerged after America Movil dropped its takeover offer earlier this week for Dutch group KPN, the other company Slim had targeted as a bridgehead for expanding into Europe.
PARIS, April 13 European turboprop manufacturer ATR said on Thursday it had completed a deal to sell 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft to IranAir, part of the national carrier's effort to modernise its creaking fleet following a pact with world powers to ease sanctions.