VIENNA, June 13 Mexican investor Carlos Slim's America Movil has been holding a stake in Telekom Austria for some time now, the Austrian telecoms group said on Wednesday.

America Movil, which is seeking to increase its stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, last week confirmed a report in the Austrian media that the company had built up a 4.1 percent stake in Telekom Austria. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger)