BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
April 24 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :
VIENNA Feb 25 Austria is interested in the prospect of forming a shareholder pact with Carlos Slim's America Movil to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria , the economy minister said.
Mexican telecoms group America Movil, which holds 27 percent of Telekom Austria, said on Monday it could start formal talks to create a shareholder syndicate with the Austrian government, which holds 28 percent.
Austrian Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said on Tuesday: "That is the development of a prospect that is definitely interesting." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 24 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.