LONDON/VIENNA, June 14 Telekom Austria AG
shareholder Ronny Pecik is in advanced talks to sell
his 21 percent stake to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who is
seeking to expand his telecom empire into Europe, according
people familiar with the matter.
If the talks are fruitful, it would be a big step in Slim's
effort to expand the footprint of his company America Movil's
in Europe. Slim already owns 4.1 percent of Telekom
Austria.
The Mexican telecom operator, which is now present in a
roughly a dozen Latin American countries, has also mounted a
raid on Dutch telecoms operator KPN via a tender offer
for 28 percent of its shares.
Pecik declined to comment on Thursday.
A spokesman for America Movil declined to comment.