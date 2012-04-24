FRANKFURT, April 24 Austrian telecommunications
regulator TKK has postponed a planned auction of wireless
frequencies due to Hutchison 3G's pending takeover of Orange
Austria from France Telecom, Telekom Austria
said.
"A new timeline for the auction has not been announced due
to the uncertainty regarding the duration of the merger
proceedings," Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.
Initially, a combined auction for the allocation of the 800
megahertz (MHz) band and the reauctioning of the 900 MHz and
1800 MHz band was scheduled for September 2012.
