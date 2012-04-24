FRANKFURT, April 24 Austrian telecommunications regulator TKK has postponed a planned auction of wireless frequencies due to Hutchison 3G's pending takeover of Orange Austria from France Telecom, Telekom Austria said.

"A new timeline for the auction has not been announced due to the uncertainty regarding the duration of the merger proceedings," Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.

Initially, a combined auction for the allocation of the 800 megahertz (MHz) band and the reauctioning of the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz band was scheduled for September 2012. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)