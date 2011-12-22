VIENNA Dec 22 The head of Austria's OeIAG
state holding company argued on Thursday in favour of keeping
its 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria as a
long-term investment.
The remarks by Markus Beyrer come as investor Ronny Pecik
has built a Telekom stake of nearly 16 percent with an eye on
expanding it further, which Finance Minister Maria Fekter has
likened to an unfriendly takeover attempt.
"In my view a lot speaks for seeing the state stake in
Telekom Austria as a long-term, strategic one," Beyrer said in a
statement, acknowledging the government had the final say on
this.
Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavian countries were also
core shareholders in their domestic telecoms operators, he
noted, citing the importance of state involvement in light of
industrial and security policy factors.
Some Austrian government officials have floated the idea of
reducing state stakes in companies like Telekom Austria and
energy group OMV as a way to help pay down the
national debt.
But Beyrer said the government had not proposed and was not
expected to suggest such a step for Telekom. Raising the state
stake in Telekom would require legislation.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)