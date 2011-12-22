VIENNA Dec 22 The head of Austria's OeIAG state holding company argued on Thursday in favour of keeping its 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria as a long-term investment.

The remarks by Markus Beyrer come as investor Ronny Pecik has built a Telekom stake of nearly 16 percent with an eye on expanding it further, which Finance Minister Maria Fekter has likened to an unfriendly takeover attempt.

"In my view a lot speaks for seeing the state stake in Telekom Austria as a long-term, strategic one," Beyrer said in a statement, acknowledging the government had the final say on this.

Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavian countries were also core shareholders in their domestic telecoms operators, he noted, citing the importance of state involvement in light of industrial and security policy factors.

Some Austrian government officials have floated the idea of reducing state stakes in companies like Telekom Austria and energy group OMV as a way to help pay down the national debt.

But Beyrer said the government had not proposed and was not expected to suggest such a step for Telekom. Raising the state stake in Telekom would require legislation.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)