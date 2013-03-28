VIENNA, March 28 Telekom Austria has
announced new mobile deals abandoning the unlimited data
packages that have become commonplace and instead offering free
voice and text messages.
The move, in Europe's most keenly-priced market, is a bet
that soaring data usage can replace dwindling revenues from the
former cash cows of voice and texts, which are coming under
pressure from Web-based competitors.
Telekom Austria said on Thursday it would offer only the new
tariffs after existing contracts ran out.
Mobile operators all over Europe are seeking ways to make
data pay, as smartphone users send more and more
bandwidth-hungry video over the airwaves, while so-called
over-the-top Web services like What's App and Viber offer free
calls and texts that sidestep mobile operators altogether.
"The mobile telecoms market is changing Europe-wide at a
furious pace," Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes
Ametsreiter said.
"Over-the-top players are using an infrastructure in which
they are not investing with their messaging and voice services -
to the detriment of mobile companies and their customers."
Vodafone, Telenor and Swisscom
are among those experimenting with new ways to charge customers
in an effort to combat a drop in European phone bills estimated
by Sanford Bernstein at 15 percent since 2007.
Austria, with mobile deals starting at 7 euros per month,
has been Europe's most competitive market, partly because four
operators until recently fought over a population of just 8.4
million, and partly due to early price regulation.
The consolidation of the market to three players at the
start of this year is expected to bring some easing of a
years-long price war. T-Mobile Austria raised prices
for new contracts earlier this month.
From Tuesday, all new Telekom Austria mobile customers will
be offered packages starting from 19.90 euros ($25.43) per month
for existing fixed-line customers to 59.90 euros for mobile-only
customers wanting the highest volume and speeds for mobile data.
That compares with the operator's average revenue per user
of 17.50 euros in Austria in the fourth quarter.
The cheapest package includes 1 gigabyte of data at a
download speed of 4 megabits per second, sufficient for a couple
of hours a day on Facebook but only approximately enough for a
single movie, which would take about an hour to download.
The most expensive offers 5 gigabytes at a download speed of
42 megabits per second, and all the new tariffs include
unlimited voice, text, and apps from Telekom Austria's partner
Vodafone for photo and document storage, contacts and security.
"With the new tariffs there is no reason any more to switch
to free services with often doubtful quality," Ametsreiter said.
Telekom Austria will still offer basic packages starting at
9.90 euros with just 100 megabytes of data for customers without
smartphones who only want to call and text.