NEW YORK, April 3 "Late Night" talk show host
Jimmy Fallon has signed a deal with NBC-TV that will keep him at
the network, clearing the way for him to succeed Jay Leno as
host of the ever-popular "Tonight Show," according to media
reports.
Leno's contract is up in September of next year, and it was
not clear when Fallon might assume hosting the "Tonight Show,"
the genre-setting program that first aired in 1954.
Citing executives with knowledge of the deal, the New York
Times said late on Tuesday that the most likely time for Fallon
to take over would be either in February when NBC airs its
Olympics coverage or in September after Leno's contract expires.
The Hollywood Reporter also said a "well-placed source" had
confirmed that Fallon had closed a deal paving the way for his
takeover of the "Tonight Show."
NBC could not be reached for comment on the reports.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Philip Barbara)