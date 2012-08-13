* Telenet exit from BASE auction could depress auction price

* Telenet made non-binding bid in auction for BASE - sources

* BASE valued between 1.4 and 1.7 billion euros - sources

* Private equity, local media group remain in race for BASE

* Telenet will take on debt to buy back shares

By Ben Deighton and Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 Belgian cable operator Telenet on Monday ruled out making a bid for KPN's Belgian mobile arm BASE, removing a key bidder from an auction that could be worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.09 billion).

Since Telenet was seen as the prospective buyer that would have been able to generate the most cost savings from the BASE deal, its absence from the bidding could depress the prices offered and may even lead Dutch operator KPN to abandon the sale.

KPN, which said in July that it would not sell the unit if no satisfactory price was achieved, wants to cut its debt and raise cash for an upcoming frequency auction in its home market.

The exit of Telenet, which had already submitted a non-binding bid for BASE, leaves media group De Persgroep, along with private equity firms Blackstone, Providence and Cinven in the running, sources told Reuters.

Since private equity firms cannot generate synergies from such buyouts they tend to bid less than companies in the sector.

The one wild-card remaining in the race that could push up the price is De Persgroep, which owns newspapers, radio and TV in Belgium. It already sells mobile services through its JIM Mobile brand by renting space on BASE's network but doesn't own its own infrastructure to date.

"The number of people who can buy the asset for the right price has diminished, so that is not good news for the sale," said analyst Jeffrey Vonk at ING.

KPN hopes BASE will fetch between 1.4 billion and 1.7 billion euros ($1.7-2.10 billion) or 5-6 times its core profit (EBITDA) of 280 million euros for 2012, sources said.

One source close to the talks said it may prove difficult to resolve KPN's expectations on price and what bidders would offer.

"This auction presents a very difficult equation: on one side, KPN acquired BASE at about 5.2 times core profit and their board, especially with a new shareholder like Carlos Slim, is unlikely to approve a sale without earning some sort of gain on that," the person said.

"On the other side, you've got private equity investors investing in a declining market and an asset that is not top notch, although it is profitable."

For its part, Telenet said that it would push ahead with its mobile phone service through a recently extended deal to rent space on the network of Belgium's second largest operator Mobistar

"We want to grow in mobile but prefer intense partnerships to acquisitions," a spokeswoman for Telenet said.

Telenet said in May that the terms of the deal with Mobistar had improved, making its mobile phone operation, known as an MVNO because it doesn't own its own network, more profitable. It added that any acquisition would need to generate better value than the Mobistar deal.

In fact, Telenet's presence in the mobile market via its MVNO proved a sticking point as it negotiated in recent weeks to team up with a private equity firms on a joint bid for BASE, a source close to the situation said. Telenet had held such talks with Blackstone, Providence and Bain, among others, but was not able to agree on terms. Some were concerned that Telenet would become a shareholder in BASE while remaining a competitor, the person said.

RAISING DEBT

Separately on Monday, Telenet said it plans to take on up to 700 million euros in debt and use the money to buy back shares. It added that it would move over time toward share buybacks instead of a mix of buybacks and dividends to reward shareholders.

The tender offer is for a maximum of 18 percent of the share capital of the company at 35.00 euros per share, it said.

"Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration will allow for a more efficient balance sheet," the statement said.

The group's largest shareholder Liberty Global would not tender any of its shares, Telenet said, which will increase its stake in the company to 61.18 percent from 50.04 percent once all shares have been tendered and cancelled.

Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Telenet's rating to 'B+' from 'BB', following the announcement of the new debt issuance.