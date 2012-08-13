* Telenet exit from BASE auction could depress auction price
* Telenet made non-binding bid in auction for BASE - sources
* BASE valued between 1.4 and 1.7 billion euros - sources
* Private equity, local media group remain in race for BASE
* Telenet will take on debt to buy back shares
By Ben Deighton and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Aug 13 Belgian cable operator
Telenet on Monday ruled out making a bid for KPN's
Belgian mobile arm BASE, removing a key bidder from an
auction that could be worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.09
billion).
Since Telenet was seen as the prospective buyer that would
have been able to generate the most cost savings from the BASE
deal, its absence from the bidding could depress the prices
offered and may even lead Dutch operator KPN to abandon the
sale.
KPN, which said in July that it would not sell the unit if
no satisfactory price was achieved, wants to cut its debt and
raise cash for an upcoming frequency auction in its home market.
The exit of Telenet, which had already submitted a
non-binding bid for BASE, leaves media group De Persgroep, along
with private equity firms Blackstone, Providence and
Cinven in the running, sources told Reuters.
Since private equity firms cannot generate synergies from
such buyouts they tend to bid less than companies in the sector.
The one wild-card remaining in the race that could push up
the price is De Persgroep, which owns newspapers, radio and TV
in Belgium. It already sells mobile services through its JIM
Mobile brand by renting space on BASE's network but doesn't own
its own infrastructure to date.
"The number of people who can buy the asset for the right
price has diminished, so that is not good news for the sale,"
said analyst Jeffrey Vonk at ING.
KPN hopes BASE will fetch between 1.4 billion and 1.7
billion euros ($1.7-2.10 billion) or 5-6 times its core profit
(EBITDA) of 280 million euros for 2012, sources said.
One source close to the talks said it may prove difficult to
resolve KPN's expectations on price and what bidders would
offer.
"This auction presents a very difficult equation: on one
side, KPN acquired BASE at about 5.2 times core profit and their
board, especially with a new shareholder like Carlos Slim, is
unlikely to approve a sale without earning some sort of gain on
that," the person said.
"On the other side, you've got private equity investors
investing in a declining market and an asset that is not top
notch, although it is profitable."
For its part, Telenet said that it would push ahead with its
mobile phone service through a recently extended deal to rent
space on the network of Belgium's second largest operator
Mobistar
"We want to grow in mobile but prefer intense partnerships to
acquisitions," a spokeswoman for Telenet said.
Telenet said in May that the terms of the deal with Mobistar
had improved, making its mobile phone operation, known as an
MVNO because it doesn't own its own network, more profitable. It
added that any acquisition would need to generate better value
than the Mobistar deal.
In fact, Telenet's presence in the mobile market via its
MVNO proved a sticking point as it negotiated in recent weeks to
team up with a private equity firms on a joint bid for BASE, a
source close to the situation said. Telenet had held such talks
with Blackstone, Providence and Bain, among others, but was not
able to agree on terms. Some were concerned that Telenet would
become a shareholder in BASE while remaining a competitor, the
person said.
RAISING DEBT
Separately on Monday, Telenet said it plans to take on up to
700 million euros in debt and use the money to buy back shares.
It added that it would move over time toward share buybacks
instead of a mix of buybacks and dividends to reward
shareholders.
The tender offer is for a maximum of 18 percent of the share
capital of the company at 35.00 euros per share, it said.
"Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to
the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration
will allow for a more efficient balance sheet," the statement
said.
The group's largest shareholder Liberty Global
would not tender any of its shares, Telenet said, which will
increase its stake in the company to 61.18 percent from 50.04
percent once all shares have been tendered and cancelled.
Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Telenet's rating to
'B+' from 'BB', following the announcement of the new debt
issuance.