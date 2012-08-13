BRUSSELS Aug 13 Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet said on Monday it plans to take on up to 700 million euros ($861.98 million) in debt and use the money to buy back shares.

"Telenet ... intends to implement a shareholder remuneration policy consisting mainly of share repurchases," it said in a statement.

"Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration will allow for a more efficient balance sheet."

The company added it does not see itself making any major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)