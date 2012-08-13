BRUSSELS Aug 13 Belgium's largest cable
operator Telenet said on Monday it plans to take on up
to 700 million euros ($861.98 million) in debt and use the money
to buy back shares.
"Telenet ... intends to implement a shareholder remuneration
policy consisting mainly of share repurchases," it said in a
statement.
"Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to
the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration
will allow for a more efficient balance sheet."
The company added it does not see itself making any major
acquisitions in the foreseeable future.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)