* Duco Sickinghe to leave, to be replaced by John Porter
* Follows full takeover bid by Liberty Global
* U.S. firm Liberty Global owns 58.3 pct stake
BRUSSELS, March 5 Belgian telecom and cable
operator Telenet NV said on Tuesday that its chief
executive would be leaving, to be replaced by the former head of
Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications.
Duco Sickinghe will step down from its executive duties on
March 31 and as a director at the occasion of the annual
shareholders meeting on April 24. He said the decision was taken
"in light of recent events", without elaborating.
The most obvious recent event was the bid launched in
September by U.S. cable group Liberty Global to take
full control of Telenet. It already owned 50.4 percent.
Under Sickinghe's watch, Telenet published a report by an
independent advisor saying that Liberty's bid was too low.
The 35-euro-per-share bid valued the remaining stake in the
Belgian operator, which provides television, broadband and
mobile phone services in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium, at
1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
Liberty did not increase it offer. With most investors
holding out for more, it only raised its stake to 58.3 percent.
"To me this doesn't come as a surprise," ABN Amro analyst
Marc Hesselink said. "He said that the Liberty Global bid was
too low. At that stage the decision was made that this would
happen."
Sickinghe will be replaced by John Porter, a 55-year-old
with dual Australian and U.S. citizenship. Porter was chief
executive of Austar until it was taken over by Foxtel last year.