BRUSSELS, March 5 Belgian telecom and cable operator Telenet NV said on Tuesday that its chief executive would be leaving, to be replaced by the former head of Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications.

Duco Sickinghe will step down from its executive duties on March 31 and as a director at the occasion of the annual shareholders meeting on April 24.

He will be replaced by John Porter, a 55-year-old with dual Australian and U.S. citizenship. Porter was chief executive of Austar until it was taken over by Foxtel last year. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)