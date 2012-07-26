* Q2 revenues 363 mln euros vs 364 mln expected

* Q2 adj. core profit 194.4 mln euros vs 193 mln expected

* KPN has launched sale of Belgian mobile unit BASE

* Telenet often mooted as most logical buyer

MECHELEN, Belgium, July 26 Belgian cable operator Telenet said it would increase its push into mobile telephony, extending a newly launched tariff plan, and declined to say whether it would bid for BASE, the Belgian mobile unit that Dutch KPN is selling.

KPN said on Tuesday that it had started the sale process for BASE, but said it would not sell at any price.

Telenet, which currently uses the network of rival Mobistar for mobile, is talking to private equity investors about a joint bid for BASE, the third largest operator in the country, owned by Dutch telecoms group KPN, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

On Thursday, Telenet CEO Duco Sickinghe declined to say whether the group would make a bid for KPN's unit and said Telenet was exploring various options to improve its mobile offering.

"I read that the BASE sale has to generate a lot of money for them. I don't think you would be proud of us if I told you next year that we spent a lot for a company, that's never a good thing," Sickinghe told reporters at the company's headquarters in Mechelen.

The group, which provides its services in the north of the country and in parts of Brussels, on Thursday launched two new tariffs which for the first time also target customers not already using Telenet broadband internet or cable services.

Growth in its residential telephony business, which includes mobile and fixed telephone lines, increased 14 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter. The group said it hoped this trend would accelerate with the introduction of the new plans.

Revenue growth for Telenet's broadband services, the largest of its businesses by revenues, slowed to 3 percent in the second quarter, from 4 percent in the first.

Its premium cable television business grew by 22 percent in the second quarter, still the biggest source of revenue growth for the group but down from the 28 percent increase recorded in the first quarter.

Overall, adjusted core profit (EBITDA) rose 8 percent in the second quarter to 194.4 million euros ($235.68 million), very slightly above the 193 million expected in a Reuters consensus of seven analysts.

Telenet confirmed its 2012 outlook, expecting its 2012 adjusted core profit to increase between 5 and 6 percent, with a similar increase in revenues.

Telenet said a court would rule on September 4 on its appeal against the Belgian regulator's plan to force the group to give wholesale access on its network to competitors. The ruling had originally been scheduled for late April.

Telenet argues the regulator's plans would allow competitors unfairly to offer cheaper products witout incurring the costs of setting up networks of their own. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)