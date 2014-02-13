BRUSSELS Feb 13 Belgian cable group Telenet forecast a slight slowing of growth in the year ahead with a note of caution about competitors gaining access to its network after proposing a 50 million euro share buy-back.

The group, in which U.S. investor Liberty Global has a 58.3 percent stake, reported a 9 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to 205.7 million euros ($279.5 million), just above the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 204 million euros. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)