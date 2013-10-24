MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian cable group Telenet on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected core profit in the third quarter, aided by strong growth in its mobile phone business and more customers subscribing to more than one service.
Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter rose 8 percent to 219.5 million euros, more than the 215 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Telenet, in which U.S. cable group Liberty Global has a 58.3 percent stake, repeated its 2013 guidance for revenues to grow between 10 and 11 percent and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 7 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.