BRUSSELS, Sept 25 Belgian telecoms group Telenet ruled out further payouts to shareholders this year due to fiercer competition in the Belgian market, including the entrance of U.S. video streaming service Netflix last week.

Telenet had said at the time of its first-half results in July that its strong business growth and cash flow flexibility should translate into attractive future shareholder value.

However, it said its board would decide on shareholder remuneration towards the end of the third quarter.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said its board had decided not to propose any payouts at this stage beyond a 50 million euro ($63.7 million) share buyback announced at the start of the year.

Last year, it returned 950 million euros to shareholders via a 7.90 euro per share payout and share buyback of up to 50 million euros.

Telenet is facing increased competition from incumbents such as Belgacom and now facing a challenge to its core TV business, with last week's launch of Netflix in Belgium.

Telenet, with 2 million TV subscribers, has responded by launching its own on-demand library and renewed its partnership with U.S. broadcaster HBO for exclusive access to hits series such as Game of Thrones. (1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)