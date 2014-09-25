* Market had expected 4.50 euro dividend
* Shares down 4 percent, among weakest in Brussels
* KBC analyst speculates that Telenet readying for
acquisition
* Rival Mobistar shares rise 6 percent
(Adds shares, analyst view)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 Belgian cable and telecoms
group Telenet has ruled out further payouts to
shareholders this year, sparking speculation it may be preparing
to acquire one of its Belgian rivals and sending its shares
sharply lower.
The market had been expecting a dividend of 4.50 euros,
according to the SmartEstimate of Thomson Reuters StarMine,
which weights analyst estimates according to their previous
accuracy.
Telenet had said in July that its strong business growth and
cash flow flexibility should translate into attractive future
shareholder value and that its board would take a decision on
shareholder remuneration towards the end of the third quarter.
In a statement on Thursday, the company said its board had
decided not to propose any payouts at this stage beyond a 50
million euro ($63.7 million) share buyback announced at the
start of the year.
It said it was doing so "in light of the current operating
environment". A spokesman said this referred to market
competition, without elaborating.
Last week saw the launch in Belgium of U.S. video streaming
service Netflix.
Shares of Telenet, majority owned by U.S. cable operator
Liberty Global, fell as much as 8.0 percent in early
trading and were 4.0 percent lower at 42.82 euros at 0810 GMT,
making them the second weakest on Euronext Brussels.
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
KBC Securities analyst Ruben Devos cut his rating on the
stock to "accumulate" from "buy" while keeping a 45 euro share
price target. However, he said Telenet's net leverage ratio of
total debt to core profit (EBITDA) was a comfortable 3.6 times.
This would only have increased to 4 times with the 4 euro
per share dividend he had expected.
"The fundamentals are still solid," he said. "It could be
related to possible M&A of cable assets, such as Voo in the
south (of Belgium), or Numericable in Brussels. They want to
increase their scale in terms of fixed cable."
Belgian mobile operator Mobistar was the largest
riser in Brussels, up 6.3 percent at 15.04 euros, although Devos
expressed doubt that Telenet would want to buy the company,
which is majority-owned by France's Orange.
The Telenet spokesman declined comment on any speculation
the company might be considering an acquisition.
Last year, Telenet returned 950 million euros to
shareholders via a 7.90 euro per share payout and share buyback
of up to 50 million euros.
Telenet is facing increased competition from incumbents such
as Belgacom and now faces a challenge to its core TV business,
with last week's launch of Netflix in Belgium.
Telenet, with 2 million TV subscribers, has responded by
launching its own on-demand library and renewed its partnership
with U.S. broadcaster HBO for exclusive access to hit series
such as Game of Thrones.
(1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro)
(Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Holmes)