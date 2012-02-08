AMSTERDAM Feb 8 Belgian cable operator Telenet said on Wednesday it would raise 175 million euros ($231.94 million) from a floating rate term loan issued under its senior credit facility.

Telenet said in a statement it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include distributions to its direct and indirect shareholders or acquisitions.

The loan, with a 3.50 percent margin over Euribor, will mature in December 31, 2018, and BNP Paribas is sole bookrunner. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)