BRUSSELS, Sept 20 U.S. based cable operator
Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro ($2.56
billion) bid on Thursday for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet
it did not already own.
Liberty already owns 50.4 percent of the group and has been
the controlling shareholder of Telenet since Feb 2007.
Liberty said in a statement that the offer price of 35 euros
per share represented a 14 percent premium over the average
closing price over the past month. The company's shares closed
on Wednesday at 31.10 euros.