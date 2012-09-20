BRUSSELS, Sept 20 U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro ($2.56 billion) bid on Thursday for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own.

Liberty already owns 50.4 percent of the group and has been the controlling shareholder of Telenet since Feb 2007.

Liberty said in a statement that the offer price of 35 euros per share represented a 14 percent premium over the average closing price over the past month. The company's shares closed on Wednesday at 31.10 euros.