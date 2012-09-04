(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 Belgian cable operator Telenet
will have to offer wholesale access on its network to
competitors, after a Brussels court rejected Telenet's appeal,
the group said on Tuesday.
The decision will enable Belgium's second-largest mobile
phone operator Mobistar, which has been struggling to
sell its TV and broadband products as it does not have a fixed
network of its own, to access Telenet's network.
So far Mobistar has relied on a satellite feed for its TV
product and required customers to install a satellite dish,
which competing products by Telenet and Belgium's largest
telecoms Belgacom do not require.
The two companies already have a deal whereby Telenet uses
Mobistar's network to offer mobile phone services to its
clients.
Telenet said in an initial statement that the decision harmed
investments and innovation in its network.
The ruling of the Brussels court of appeal had originally
been scheduled for late April but was repeatedly postponed.
The regulator's decision to open up Telenet's network could
still be overturned, as another court case is still pending,
with a ruling expected in the course of 2013, Telenet said.
Telenet argues the regulator's plans will allow competitors
unfairly to offer cheaper products without incurring the costs
of setting up networks of their own.
Mobistar was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)