BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday increased its 2015 revenue and profit outlook after the second quarter was above analysts' expectations.

The group said it now expected revenues to grow between 5 and 6 percent, with core profit (EBITDA) rising between 4 and 5 percent. It had previously guided for revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and EBITDA growth of about 4 percent.

Core profit rose 11 percent in the second quarter to 246.4 million euros ($270.5 million), above the 235 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

In April, Telenet said it would buy KPN's Belgian mobile business Base for 1.325 billion euros, putting it on a stronger footing to compete with Proximus, in which the Belgian state has a majority stake. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)