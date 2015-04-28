(Adds details on businesses)
BRUSSELS, April 28 Belgian cable operator
Telenet said on Tuesday it had increased the number of
mobile clients in the first quarter of the year, but added that
tough competition resulted in slower growth of broadband and TV
subscribers.
The company, in which U.S. group Liberty Global
has a majority stake, kept its outlook for 2015 core profit
expansion of about 4 percent, with revenues increasing 4 to 5
percent.
Telenet said it added 30,200 mobile subscribers in the first
quarter of 2015, compared to the 26,000 subscribers added in the
fourth quarter, as it gave away discounted mobile phones with
contracts to attract customers.
The group's fixed-line businesses did not perform as well
and average revenue per user was 48.8 euros in the first
quarter, up 6 percent compared a year earlier but down from the
50.3 euros in the final quarter of 2014.
Core profit fell 1 percent in the first quarter to 235
million euros ($255.5 million), just below the 236 million
expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline was the
result of a 12.5 million euros one-off gain included in the
figures last year.
Earlier this month, Telenet said it would buy KPN's
Belgian business Base for 1.3 billion euros, putting it on a
stronger footing to compete with Proximus, in which
the Belgian state has a majority stake.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
