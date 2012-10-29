BRUSSELS Oct 29 Shares of Belgian cable
operator Telenet remained suspended on Monday, pending
the release of further information, the Belgian regulator said.
The group's shares have been suspended since Thursday
morning with the regulator saying that the group was in
possession of material information which it needed to make
public.
Telenet is subject to a 35 euros per share bid by U.S. cable
group Liberty Global but shares have traded just above
the bid level for two weeks.
On Thursday, Liberty Global said in a filing with the
American regulator SEC that it would make a public statement
regarding the transaction but gave no further details.