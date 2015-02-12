BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Telenor ASA :
* Says appoints new chief executive officers (CEO) in Total Access Communication PCL (dtac) in Thailand and Digi in Malaysia, effective April 1.
* Says Lars-Aake Norling, currently the CEO of Digi.Com Berhad assumes the role as new CEO in dtac.
* Says Albern Murty, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Digi, to become the company's new CEO.
* Says dtac aims to become Thailand's leading internet provider. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)