March 5 Bangladesh said on Tuesday it will not
suspend Norwegian mobile telephone firm Telenor's
operations in the country even though a government commission
said its license should be suspended immediately.
The commission, set up last year, concluded in a preliminary
report last month that the original licensing agreement in 1996,
which created Telenor's Bangladesh subsidiary Grameenphone
, was flawed and should be considered invalid.
"We will wait to get the final report from the Commission
hopefully ... within the next two months," Finance Minister Abul
Maal Abdul Muhith told Reuters.
"We will then think of what we can do, but in no way will we
suspend or cease its (Telenor) operation," he said.
Oslo-listed Telenor, which has 150 million subscribers
worldwide, owns a 56 percent stake in Dhaka-listed Grameenphone,
which has 40 million customers and has become Telenor's most
profitable unit.
Telenor said on Tuesday that the Bangladesh licence was
valid.
"We are confident that we acquired the license legally in
1996," Telenor spokesman Tor Odland said. "We will take up the
matter with authorities in Bangladesh."
Grameenphone contributed a tenth of Telenor's earnings
before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in
2012 and its EBITDA margin of 53 percent was by far the highest
among any of its units.
Bangladesh renewed Grameenphone's operating license for 15
years last year, despite a long administrative delay that held
the process up for several months.
The commission argued that if the government opted not to
suspend the firm's operations, Telenor should be forced to give
up 16 percent of the firm retroactive to 2002 and the Bangladesh
government should use the funds for the benefit of the poor and
landless.
