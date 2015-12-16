BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
OSLO Dec 16 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it had proposed Gunn Waersted as chairwoman of the board.
Former chairman Svein Aaser resigned on Oct. 30 following a dispute with the Norwegian state over his handling of a long-running investigation into affiliate Vimpelcom's dealings in Uzbekistan.
Waersted is vice president and member of group executive management at Nordea and country executive at Nordea Bank Norway.
Telenor's Corporate Assembly is responsible for electing the new chair and will consider the proposal at its meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division