OSLO Nov 30 TELENOR ASA

* Telenor ASA announces its intention to issue a Euro denominated bond of benchmark size with maturity of 12 years under its EMTN programme.

* The proceeds will be used for refinancing and for general corporate purposes.

* The final size of the issue, coupon and maturity will be decided through the bookbuilding process.

* Goldman Sachs, ING, Morgan Stanley and Nordea are acting as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)