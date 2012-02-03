(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
* Ruling a "very serious attack", unseen anywhere else -CEO
* Telenor has so far invested two-thirds of planned $3bln
* Firm may ask Norwegian government to lobby India
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Feb 2 Norwegian telecom firm Telenor
could quit India now after the Indian Supreme Court
revoked its mobile licences and not wait for new market rules to
be introduced, the company's chief executive told Reuters.
India's Supreme Court on Thursday revoked 122 telecoms
licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, including 22
licences Telenor holds via Uninor, a joint venture with real
estate firm Unitech.
Affected licence holders can operate for four months, during
which regulators will come up with new market rules.
Asked whether Telenor should heed calls by several company
investors and analysts to quit the Indian market now and cut its
losses, Jon Fredrik Baksaas said: "That is one alternative that
is on the table."
"The ruling is a very serious attack on our investments,
(which are) based on the licence framework that was spelt out in
2008," the chief executive said in an interview.
"We met every inch of that regulation of that licence. We
have brought competition to the Indian market ... just to see a
ruling that has significant retroactive consequences. It is an
action that we have never seen in any country before."
Several Telenor investors and analysts said on Thursday the
Norwegian firm should exit India.
India is the second-largest cellular market in the world by
subscribers, with 894 million at the end of December, although
fierce competition means call rates are among the lowest,
hitting mobile operators' margins.
$3 BILLION TO BE INVESTED
Telenor was committed to invest a total of $3 billion in
Asia's third-largest economy, Baksaas said.
"We are two-thirds of the way (in making those investments),
to see them completely revised by (India) saying that 'oops, by
the way, the 2008 licences have to be issued once more'."
Baksaas said the climate of uncertainty created by the
ruling, and the four months of waiting before new rules are
introduced, would immediately hurt its Indian joint-venture's
activities.
"Obviously in a situation with the threat of taking your
licence taken away, the value chain will start asking
questions," Baksaas said.
"This has an extreme negative effect on further investments
and further financing."
Asked whether Telenor would seek help from its main
shareholder, the Norwegian government, in lobbying the Indian
government Baksaas said: "That is part of the tool kit."
"You can be rest assured that we will make our voices heard
with the Indian government tomorrow," said Baksaas.
One institutional investor Reuters spoke to said securing
the Norwegian state's help would be the only way to rescue
Telenor from the situation.
"This problem can only be solved by a political miracle,"
said the investor. "If Telenor wants to stay in India, they will
need the help of the Norwegian government."
The Norwegian state has said in the past it would help
Telenor with its problems in India, as it would with any other
company.
"We follow the situation and are keeping close contacts with
Telenor about this case," Norwegian trade and industry minister
Trond Giske told Reuters, adding that the government was
examining what course of action it could take with Indian
authorities.
"Norwegian authorities will contribute actively to find a
good solution and secure Telenor's large investments ... in
India," he said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche. Editing by Jane Merriman)