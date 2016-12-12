OSLO Dec 12 The board of Norwegian telecoms
firm Telenor said on Monday:
** A Telenor Group internal audit in May 2016 uncovered that
11 of 250 sponsorship agreements at majority-held Bangladesh
telecoms firm Grameenphone broke with the company's internal
guidelines
** Said "Breaches are unacceptable, and corrective and
preventive measures have therefore been initiated"
** The first time Telenor Group Internal Audit uncovered
unacceptable sponsorships in Grameenphone was in 2013
** Acknowledges that this case could have been followed up
more closely after 2013
** Telenor is currently further strengthening our routines
for allocating sponsorships
** Said the Board of Directors in Telenor ASA has previously
processed and considered CEO Sigve Brekke's involvement in the
case and regards it as concluded with regards to Brekke's
handling
** The Telenor board meeting on Monday took place amid an
ongoing power struggle between its chief executive and the
chairwoman. The meeting is expected to continue on Tuesday
** Telenor declined a request for further comment when
contacted by Reuters
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)